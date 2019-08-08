Who deserves AL Cy Young: Justin Verlander or Gerrit Cole?
It appears Astros starters Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole will become the fifth pair of teammates to finish 1-2 in Cy Young voting. The only thing left to answer is which order they will finish in. The MLB Whip Around crew debates.
