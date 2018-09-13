Dontrelle Willis thinks the Rockies will hold off the Dodgers to win the NL West
Video Details
Dontrelle Willis thinks Colorado's stacked lineup will be enough to help them win the National League West.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices