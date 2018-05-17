Can the Indians make the playoffs despite a struggling bullpen?
Video Details
Mark Sweeney and Frank Thomas join Kevin Burkhardt to discuss whether the Cleveland Indians can find a way to make the playoffs, despite having the worst bullpen in baseball.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices