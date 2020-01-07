Video Details

From executive producer Kevin Durant, FOX Sports Films is proud to present the next installment in its MAGNIFY series: "Q Ball," a documentary that follows the lives of the San Quentin Warriors — teammates and inmates at “The Q”, California’s San Quentin State Prison. The documentary explores the inmates’ personal struggles, as they search for redemption and transcendence both on and off the court. The answers, characters, and stories are complex, but in San Quentin — a place where freedom is taken away — basketball gives a little bit back.