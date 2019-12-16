Cousin Sal isn’t sure if the Cowboys have righted the ship but thinks they beat Philadelphia
-
Cousin Sal isn't sold on the Dallas Cowboys after their blowout of the Los Angeles Rams but likes them to win and cover against the Philadelphia Eagles next weekend.
