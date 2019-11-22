Cousin Sal still likes the Patriots to beat the Cowboys on America’s Game of the Week
Despite Tom Brady's questionable designation heading into the weekend, Cousin Sal says that he still thinks the Dallas Cowboys will lose to the New England Patriots.
