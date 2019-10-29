Cousin Sal likes Verlander and the Astros to close out Strasburg and the Nationals tonight
Video Details
- AL
- AL West
- Cousin Sal
- Houston Astros
- Justin Verlander
- Lock It In
- MLB
- NL
- NL East
- Stephen Strasburg
- Washington Nationals
-
Cousin Sal shares his thoughts on Game 6 of the World Series, claiming he likes Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros to pop some champagne after beating the Nationals tonight.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879