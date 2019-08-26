Todd Fuhrman thinks Jacoby Brissett and Indianapolis still have a shot at division title
Video Details
Andrew Luck ended his career over the weekend but Todd Fuhrman still believes that Jacoby Brissett and Indianapolis have a shot at winning the division.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618