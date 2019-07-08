Cousin Sal is surprised Los Angeles (C) is the favorite to win pro basketball title
Video Details
The addition of both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George has catapulted Los Angeles (C) to now have the best odds to win the pro basketball title. Hear why Sal thinks Milwaukee is a better bet to win the title next year.
