Todd Fuhrman thinks the USWNT’s experience will lead them to victory over the Netherlands
Video Details
Todd Fuhrman talks women's pro soccer. Hear why he believes the level of experience the USWNT will beat out the Netherlands in the Women's World Cup final.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618