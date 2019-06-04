Clay Travis believes Toronto’s Pascal Siakam is a great bet to win Pro Basketball Championship MVP
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Clay Travis
- East
- East
- Golden State Warriors
- Lock It In
- Pascal Siakam
- Pascal Siakam
- Toronto Raptors
-
The race for Pro Basketball Championship is tight, but Clay Travis believes Toronto's Pascal Siakam is a great bet to win MVP of the series.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618