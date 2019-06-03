Clay Travis makes a case why Golden State will lose Game 3 without Klay Thompson
Video Details
Clay Travis makes a case why Golden State will lose Game 3 of the pro basketball championship without Klay Thompson. Hear why he doesn't think the team will perform well without Klay.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618