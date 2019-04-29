Todd Fuhrman: Kawhi and Siakam will lead Toronto to a Game 2 win
Todd Fuhrman points to the great performances from both Pascal Siakam and Kawhi Leonard in predicting another win for Toronto as they face Philadelphia.
