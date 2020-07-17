Eric Mangini thinks Cam will need a thick skin to mesh with Belichick’s tough coaching style
Cam Newton has expressed that he wondered if he would 'mesh' with New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, and Eric Mangini has had those same concerns. Belichick has a reputation for a tough coaching style with former Pats quarterback Tom Brady, and Mangini tells Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes whether he believes Cam Newton has a thick enough skin to deal with the pressure.
