Now that it's official Dak Prescott will be playing under the franchise tag, Nick Wright considers what it would take for him to lead the Dallas Cowboys to the Superbowl. With a new and improved coach in Mike McCarthy, the addition of CeeDee Lamb, and a healthy Ezekiel Elliott, Nick tells Kevin Wildes and Michael Vick what obstacle he thinks they'll need to overcome in order to make a real Super Bowl run.