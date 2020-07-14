Brian Westbrook: Dak Prescott should roll the dice again on deal with Dallas
- Brian Westbrook
- Dak Prescott
- Dak Prescott
- Dallas Cowboys
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Jenna Wolfe
- Kevin Wildes
- NFC
- NFC East
- Nick Wright
-
It looks like there's not a lot of optimism that a deal will be reached between Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys, and there are no scheduled talks between Dallas and Prescott’s agent. Brian Westbrook explains to Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes why he would sign a deal with the Cowboys if he were Dak, and bet on himself by raising his value with a successful 2020 season.
