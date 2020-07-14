Nick Wright: Under no circumstances will Kawhi Leonard be fully healthy for NBA restart
Los Angeles Clippers' coach Doc Rivers has said that star player Kawhi Leonard is “healthy, for the most part”, leading Nick Wright to question whether we will be seeing more 'load management' during the NBA restart. Nick tells Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes why Rivers' comments are a sign that health issues will lead to Kawhi sitting out multiple games in Orlando.
