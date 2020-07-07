Chris Broussard: Anthony Davis will be ‘key’ for Lakers reaching Finals
Video Details
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Jared Dudley
- Jenna Wolfe
- Kevin Wildes
- LeBron James
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Nick Wright
- Pacific
- West
- West
-
Los Angeles Lakers' Jared Dudley says Anthony Davis is “the most critical part of” Lakers’ quest for a championship. Chris Broussard joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to decide if they are buying this claim from Dudley that Anthony Davis - not LeBron James - is the key element for the Lakers’ quest for a championship.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.