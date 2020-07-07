Chris Broussard: Anthony Davis will be ‘key’ for Lakers reaching Finals

Los Angeles Lakers' Jared Dudley says Anthony Davis is “the most critical part of” Lakers’ quest for a championship. Chris Broussard joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to decide if they are buying this claim from Dudley that Anthony Davis - not LeBron James - is the key element for the Lakers’ quest for a championship.

