Greg Jennings: Cam Newton has further elevated the Patriots to Super Bowl Contenders
Greg Jennings tells Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes his reaction to the news that Cam Newton has been signed to the New England Patriots. Hear why Greg believes this is the best situation Cam Newton has ever been in, and why he believes the Pats are now stronger Super Bowl contenders with the MVP quarterback on their roster.
