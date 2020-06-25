Video Details

Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Chris Broussard to talk Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the chance that he will lead the MIlwuakee Bucks to win the Finals. Nick tells Broussard why he believes the Bucks have the skill to take it all, but hear why Broussard thinks they'll have a challenge facing either Los Angeles teams, Lakers or Clippers, in the Finals.