Brian Westbrook is surprised Dak plans to sign franchise tag with Cowboys
It's been reported that Dallas Quarterback Dak Prescott plans to sign his franchise tender by Monday, though he still has until July 15 to work out a long-term deal with Cowboys. Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes is joined by Brian Westbrook, who tells the whether he expects the Cowboys to get a deal done by July 15.
