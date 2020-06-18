Nick Wright is more optimistic that Kaepernick could be signed, thinks Chiefs should do it

Video Details

Los Angeles Chargers' head coach Anthony Lynn had this to say about Colin Kaepernick: 'He definitely fits Chargers offense, teams would be crazy to not have him on their workout list'. Nick Wright tells Kevin Wildes and Brian Westbrook why he's more optimistic than he's been in the past that Kaepernick may get signed, but thinks it should be his Kansas City Chiefs to do it.

