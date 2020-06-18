Nick Wright: If the Celtics win the title, Jayson Tatum will become a superstar
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Boston Celtics
- East
- East
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Jayson Tatum
- Jayson Tatum
- Jenna Wolfe
- Nick Wright
-
Nick Wright tells Kevin Wildes and Chris Broussard why he believes the Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum is a title away from becoming a certified NBA superstar. Hear the three discuss their chances in the playoffs, and why Broussard thinks Tatum is already a superstar, title or no title.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.