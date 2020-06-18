Nick Wright: If the Celtics win the title, Jayson Tatum will become a superstar

Video Details

Nick Wright tells Kevin Wildes and Chris Broussard why he believes the Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum is a title away from becoming a certified NBA superstar. Hear the three discuss their chances in the playoffs, and why Broussard thinks Tatum is already a superstar, title or no title.

More Videos »