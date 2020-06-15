Chris Broussard loves Kyrie Irving’s sentiments, but sitting out with no plan won’t help

Chris Broussard joins Nick Wright and Kevin Widles to talk about Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving, and his push for players to skip NBA return in stand for social justice. Broussard explains why he admires Kyrie's sentiments but he feels players need an execution plan to see these sentiments through.

