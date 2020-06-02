Chris Broussard bets LeBron will come back after layoff and play ‘tremendously’

Chris Broussard joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to talk the return of LeBron James. With the NBA gearing up to resume the regular season, Broussard tells Nick and Kevin whether he believes LeBron will be in top shape, and if he thinks the Los Angeles Lakers will be able to keep up with him.

