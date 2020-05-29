Nick Wright: Patrick Mahomes is absolutely worth a record breaking contract

Video Details

Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Eric Mangini to talk Super Bowl Champion Patrick Mahomes and his eventual record breaking contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. There is concern that the contract could affect the Chiefs' dynasty. After offering such a high paying deal, they may be unable to afford top NFL players. Hear why Nick thinks Mahomes is absolutely worth it.

