Nick Wright: Cam Newton shouldn’t be fazed by Jets signing Joe Flacco
Video Details
Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Eric Mangini after news hit that Joe Flacco was signed by the New York Jets, making Cam Newton the only active quarterback that remains unsigned. Nick tells Kevin and Mangini why this shouldn't bother Cam in the least.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.