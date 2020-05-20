Brian Westbrook: Brady’s training sessions are critical for Bucs success
Tom Brady’s arm reportedly “looked live” during workout with Bucs receivers at Tampa Bay high school. Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Brian Westbrook, who talks about how critical these training session will be for Brady and the Bucs, and gives them an opportunities to bond and learn each other's playing styles.
