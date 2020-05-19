Nick Wright: Bucs replacing Jameis with Brady wasn’t as a big an upgrade as many think

Video Details

Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Greg Jennings to discuss that idea that Tom Brady replacing Jameis Winston as Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterback was the 2nd biggest upgrade of the offseason. Nick doesn't agree, and lists 7 upgrades that happened throughout the offseason that were bigger than Brady replacing Winston.

