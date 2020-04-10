Cam Jordan: There is no other QB that can do what Cam Newton does
- Cam Newton
- Carolina Panthers
- Jenna Wolfe
- New Orleans Saints
- NFC
- NFC South
- Nick Wright
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to talk former Carolina Panther' quarterback Cam Newton. When asked where he thinks Cam Newton will land, the all-pro defensive end tells Nick and Kevin why he hopes he stays in the AFC, because Cam is a talented quarterback, and one he'd rather not face until the Super Bowl.
