Nick Wright: I don’t expect Cam Newton to view himself as an underdog
Recently released Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton took to Instagram to post a bold message in response to people calling him an 'underdog'. Nick Wright tells Kevin Wildes and Greg Jennings why he thinks Cam Newton doesn't consider himself an underdog, even if his current release seems to have put him in an uncertain place.
