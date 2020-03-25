Nick Wright: Everything just got harder for Tom Brady since he chose Bucs
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC East
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Greg Jennings
- Jenna Wolfe
- New England Patriots
- Nick Wright
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tom Brady
-
Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Greg Jennings to talk about Tom Brady's conference chances now that he's chosen to play with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Nick and Greg agree that the Bucs don't give Brady a better shot at a title than he would have playing with Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots, and in fact, it may have just gotten a little harder.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.