Nick Wright: Everything just got harder for Tom Brady since he chose Bucs

Video Details

Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Greg Jennings to talk about Tom Brady's conference chances now that he's chosen to play with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Nick and Greg agree that the Bucs don't give Brady a better shot at a title than he would have playing with Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots, and in fact, it may have just gotten a little harder.

More Videos »