Antoine Walker: Zion displayed tenacity vs LeBron & Lakers
Antoine Walker joins Nick Wright on First Things First to talk Zion Williamson's commendable performance when the New Orleans Pelicans took on the Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron dominated the game with a season high 40 points, but Antoine details what Zion did well and what he'll need to do to perfect his game.
