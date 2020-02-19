Doug Gottlieb: The Rockets are a threat to the Lakers & Clippers with small-ball approach
Video Details
- Anthony Davis
- Anthony Davis
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions
- Doug Gottlieb
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Houston Rockets
- SWAC
- SWAC
-
Doug Gottlieb talks the Houston Rockets with Chris Broussard. With the Rockets now committed to their small-ball approach, Doug highlights how knowing who they are as a team could mean they will be a threat to less certain teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.