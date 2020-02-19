Chris Broussard isn’t sure where Reggie Jackson fits in with the Clippers roster

Video Details

The Los Angeles Clippers have acquired bought-out Pistons player Reggie Jackson, adding another weapon to their arsenal and strengthening them against LeBron James and the Lakers. Doug Gottlieb and Chris Broussard discuss what this could mean for the Clippers chances in playoff season, and how Reggie will fit in with players like Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

