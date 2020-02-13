Chris Canty: Patriots’ Receivers were more to blame than Tom Brady for a disappointing season

Chris Canty joins Nick Wright to respond to Pro Football Focus, who presents that Tom Brady has plenty left in the tank, and the Patriots' poor performance last year was almost all on receiving personnel. Canty agrees with this, and asserts that if Bill Belichick wants a better showing next season, he needs to surround Tom Brady with better weapons to support him on the field.

