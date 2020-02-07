Nick Wright: The Houston Rockets are tough. They’re going to be a headache

Nick Wright is joined by Chris Canty and Chris Mannix to discuss the Houston Rockets, who overcame LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 121-111. Nick praises the Rockets' small-ball approach, and with Russell Westbrook putting up 41 points, Nick thinks they'll be tough to beat without a plan to make up for their ability to shoot outside the arc.

