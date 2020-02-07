Nick Wright: The Houston Rockets are tough. They’re going to be a headache
Video Details
- Anthony Davis
- Anthony Davis
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions
- Chris Canty
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Houston Rockets
- Jenna Wolfe
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Nick Wright
- SWAC
- SWAC
-
Nick Wright is joined by Chris Canty and Chris Mannix to discuss the Houston Rockets, who overcame LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 121-111. Nick praises the Rockets' small-ball approach, and with Russell Westbrook putting up 41 points, Nick thinks they'll be tough to beat without a plan to make up for their ability to shoot outside the arc.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.