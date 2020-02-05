Nick Wright: With or without Tom Brady, the Patriots will not be contenders next season
Nick Wright talks the New England Patriots, after reports surfaced that Tom Brady is more concerned about adding weapons to the team than a big pay out. Now that New England is scheduled to take on all four members of the NFC West, Nick tells Amani Toomer and Eric Mangini that even if Brady returns, he does not believe they will be contenders against that kind of competition.
