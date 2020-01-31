Nick Wright makes his official Super Bowl LIV pick | LIVE FROM MIAMI
Nick Wright, James Harrison and Brian Westbrook makes their official Super Bowl LIV pick. Hear why Harrison and Westbrook agree the San Francisco 49ers have an edge over the Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday. Do you agree?
