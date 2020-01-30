Nick Wright: Andy Reid’s legacy could be riding on this Super Bowl | LIVE FROM MIAMI

Nick Wright is joined by Doug Gottlieb and Brian Westbrook in Miami for Super Bowl week, where the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. With 221 wins, Chiefs' coach Andy Reid has the most wins by any head coach without a Super Bowl title. Hear why Nick believes a win for the Chiefs Sunday would solidify Andy Reid as the 2nd best coach in the NFL.

