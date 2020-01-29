Gardner Minshew won’t sell his mustache for less than 7 figures: ‘I know what I have’ | LIVE FROM MIAMI

Nick Wright and Eric Mangini are joined by Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew during Super Bowl week in Miami. Minshew talks facial hair with Nick, explaining he's put is own shaved mustache up for sale and won't accept less than 7 figures for it. Plus hear why going to the bathroom was a challenge during his RV tour across country.

