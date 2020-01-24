Nick Wright: How can 49ers stop the Chiefs? Keep Mahomes from throwing

Video Details

With Super Bowl LIV approaching, Nick Wright is joined by Chris Canty to talk what he believes the San Francisco 49ers strategy will have to be if they have any hope in stopping the Kansas City Chiefs' offense. A healthy Patrick Mahomes will be a tough test for the 49ers defense, and so Nick believes their only hope is to keep the talented quarterback from throwing, and attack the offensive line.

More Videos »