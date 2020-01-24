Nick Wright: How can 49ers stop the Chiefs? Keep Mahomes from throwing
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC South
- AFC West
- Big 12
- Chris Canty
- FBS (I-A)
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Jenna Wolfe
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Kansas Jayhawks
- NFC
- NFC West
- Nick Wright
- Ryan Tannehill
- San Francisco 49ers
- Super Bowl 54
-
With Super Bowl LIV approaching, Nick Wright is joined by Chris Canty to talk what he believes the San Francisco 49ers strategy will have to be if they have any hope in stopping the Kansas City Chiefs' offense. A healthy Patrick Mahomes will be a tough test for the 49ers defense, and so Nick believes their only hope is to keep the talented quarterback from throwing, and attack the offensive line.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.