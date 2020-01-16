Nick Wright reacts to Odell Beckham Jr handing out cash to LSU players after National Championship
Video Details
- ACC
- AFC
- AFC North
- Brian Westbrook
- Clemson Tigers
- Cleveland Browns
- FBS (I-A)
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Jenna Wolfe
- LSU Tigers
- Nick Wright
- Odell Beckham Jr.
- SEC
-
After the LSU Tigers defeated Clemson for the College Football Playoff national title, Cleveland Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. took to the field and began handing wads of cash to the players. Nick Wright tells Brian Westbrook why this wasn't a controversial move to him, and why this is only a story because OBJ did it.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.