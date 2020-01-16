Nick Wright reacts to Odell Beckham Jr handing out cash to LSU players after National Championship

Video Details

After the LSU Tigers defeated Clemson for the College Football Playoff national title, Cleveland Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. took to the field and began handing wads of cash to the players. Nick Wright tells Brian Westbrook why this wasn't a controversial move to him, and why this is only a story because OBJ did it.

More Videos »