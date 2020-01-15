Torry Holt: I expect Derrick Henry to have 30 plus carries vs Chiefs

Video Details

Former NFL wide receiver Torry Holt joins Nick Wright and Brandon Flowers to talk about the AFC Championship game and discusses if the Kansas City Chiefs remind him of his days as a member of 'The Greatest Show on Turf.' Torry also discusses what it would take for the Tennessee Titans to upset the Chiefs and get to Super Bowl 54.

