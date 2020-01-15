Nick Wright: If Chiefs lose to Titans this weekend, it would be a massive disappointment
-
Nick Wright, Eric Mangini and Brandon Flowers sit down to talk the Kansas City Chiefs, who will face off against the Tennessee Titans for their chance at Super Bowl 54. Nick believes that with Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs have the best team they've had in a long time, and anything short of a Super Bowl win will be a disappointment.
