Eric Mangini: Josh McDaniels’ sticking with Patriots could mean Tom Brady will return for 2020 season

Video Details

Patriots' offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was reportedly unable to reach a deal with the Cleveland Browns, which means a return to New England. Nick Wright sits with Eric Mangini to talk whether this raises the chances of Tom Brady sticking with the Patriots for the 2020 season, and if the Patriots should want the quarterback to return after a weak season.

More Videos »