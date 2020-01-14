Nick Wright: ‘The Titans are not going to get to 30 on the legs of Derrick Henry’

Video Details

Nick Wright sits with Chris Canty to talk the AFC Championship weekend, where the Tennessee Titans will face off the Kansas City Chiefs. Hear why Nick doesn't think Derrick Henry will be enough to carry his team to victory, and why he thinks Patrick Mahomes will be the best player on the field.

