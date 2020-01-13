Brandon Flowers: Packers’ defense stepped up for Aaron Rodgers in victory vs the Seahawks
Video Details
- Aaron Rodgers
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Green Bay Packers
- Jenna Wolfe
- NFC
- NFC North
- NFC West
- Nick Wright
- Russell Wilson
- Seattle Seahawks
- Super Bowl 54
-
Sunday night, Aaron Rodgers led the Green Bay Packers to victory over Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks. Hear why Brandon Flowers thinks the key element to this victory was Green Bay's defense, something Rodgers hasn't had in the past couple of years.
