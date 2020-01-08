Carson Palmer says Tom Brady will stay in New England: ‘He knows where his bread is buttered’
Former NFL Quarterback Carson Palmer joins Nick Wright and Jenna Wolfe to discuss newly free agent Tom Brady. Palmer believes Brady has more to prove than coach Bill Belichick, and will ultimately return to the New England Patriots next season.
