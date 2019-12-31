Brian Westbrook explains how Eagles’ lack of experience is the biggest factor vs the Seahawks
Nick Wright and Brian Westbrook look ahead to this weekend's Wild Card matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks. Westbrook explains why Carson Wentz and the Eagles' lack of experience may be the biggest factor to overcome vs Seattle this weekend.
